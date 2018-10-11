21-year-old killed in South Bay motorcycle crash

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a collision at a South Bay intersection.

The 21-year-old man’s bike crashed into a minivan at Mile of Cars Way and Transportation Avenue in National City shortly before 7 a.m., according to police.

Patrol officers arrived to find the motorcyclist unconscious and unresponsive, Sgt. Jeffrey Meeks said. Medics took him to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego, where he succumbed to his injuries. His name was withheld pending family notification.

No other injuries were reported.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident, the sergeant said.