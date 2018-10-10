Young hit-and-run victim still fighting for his life; suspect had prior DUI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- A 9-year-old boy is fighting for his life in the hospital after being hit by a car believed to be driven by 25-year-old Courtney Webber, who faced a judge Wednesday for the first time.

The prosecutor described it as every parents’ worst nightmare: “His prognosis is not clear. He suffered facial fractures, he suffered a C3 vertebrae fracture, he did lose consciousness after the collision -- so his injuries were very, and are very, serious.”

The crash occurred last Thursday around 7:30 a.m. in El Cajon, at the intersection of West Main and Sunshine. The boy, who remains at Rady Children’s hospital this week, was riding his bike on his way to school.

Prosecutors say the boy had pressed the pedestrian walk signal and received the right of way before he biked through the intersection, where he was hit about halfway across the road.

A witness told police Webber blew right through the stoplight. She was arrested 12 hours later at her mother’s home in Lakeside. She was found hiding under a bed. Now she’s facing four charges, including felony hit-and-run causing great bodily injury, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and running a red light.

Webber was also on probation for a prior DUI, which was why the prosecutor Wednesday asked the judge to increase her bail by $50,000. The judge went one further, increasing bail to $150,000.

Webber will be back in court on October 18th for a readiness hearing.