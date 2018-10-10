× Woman shot in Point Loma grocery store parking lot dies

SAN DIEGO – A woman died after getting shot in a parking lot in Point Loma, police said Wednesday.

The woman and a man were standing in a Baron’s Market parking lot at 4013 West Point Loma Boulevard, according to San Diego police. The two people were heard arguing before the gunshot.

The unidentified woman was found on the ground as a black sedan sped east on W. Point Loma Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. She was taken to a hospital where she died, police said.

Police were searching for the gunman described as a black man in his mid-30s wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information should call SDPD’s homicide detectives at 619-531-2293 or Crimes Stoppers at 888-580-8477.