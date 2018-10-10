× United Airlines drops surfboard bag fees for San Diego flights

SAN DIEGO – United Airlines wants its passengers to be able to hang ten and get pitted in California for less.

Last week, the airline announced it will no longer be charging $150 to $200 for surfboard baggage fees for its flights to and from California. The exciting change came thanks to California Gov. Jerry Brown declaring surfing as the official state sport.

“We want to make it easier for customers to surf our beautiful beaches, whether they’re visiting or call the Golden State home,” Janet Lamkin, United’s president for California, told Forbes.

As California’s global airline, we knew what we had to do when surfing was named the state sport: waive the service fees for surfboards, on all flights, to or from California. #Stoked 🏄‍♀️🏄🤙 — United Airlines (@united) October 4, 2018

But, as USA Today noted, the idea to stop the baggage fee is not just a sign of good faith for its surf-loving passengers. Instead, it’s likely the airline made the decision to remain competitive with other airlines, FOX News reported.

Alaska Airlines eliminated the surfboard surcharges (and other oversized equipment charges) of up to $75 one-way in July 2017. Now, Alaska merely charges its standard $25 first checked bag fee each way for boards, skis, golf clubs, and more.

Hawaiian Airlines also changed its surfboard policies in 2017. It now allows more boards per bag for a flat fee of $100 each way.

Read more at FOX News.