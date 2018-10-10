× Shed collapses on worker in East County

LA MESA, Calif. — A wooden shed collapsed on a man in an East County neighborhood Wednesday, knocking him unconscious and leaving him trapped without a pulse until emergency crews were able to rescue him and revive him while en route to a hospital.

The man was dismantling outbuildings for removal behind a home in the 9100 block of Johnson Drive La Mesa when the accident occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m., said Sonny Saghera, spokesman for Heartland Fire & Rescue.

Emergency personnel pulled the victim out of the collapsed structure, which took about five minutes, and then began performing CPR, Saghera said.

Medics continued the lifesaving efforts while taking the worker to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, restoring his pulse by the time they arrived at the facility.

The patient’s name and details on his condition following his admission to the trauma center were not released.