Police search for missing Ocean Beach man with dementia

SAN DIEGO — A 72-year-old man diagnosed with dementia went missing Wednesday in San Diego.

James Burks was last seen about 4:30 p.m. at his home in the 4600 block of Newport Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Burks is white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes, with a long gray beard that goes down to his sternum, police said. He was last seen wearing a green shirt with a blue-and-gray checkered jacket.

Anyone with information on Burks’ whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.