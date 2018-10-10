Man found floating off Mission Beach with chain around his waist

SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards recovered a body floating in the ocean off Mission Beach late Wednesday morning.

A fisherman spotted the body around 11 a.m. and rescuers headed out from the nearby San Diego Lifeguards station. After a roughly hour-long search, a crew was able to locate the body about two-and-a-half miles off-shore and pull it onto their boat.

Officials say the person was a white man, roughly 30 to 40 years old and had been dead for at least several hours. There were “no obvious signs of trauma,” but San Diego Police were investigating the death. The man was only wearing board shorts, but police noted that he had a chain around his waist, which they said was unusual.

The investigation continued into Wednesday afternoon.

