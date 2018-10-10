Metal worker killed by falling beams in Spring Valley identified

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a worker who was fatally injured last week when iron beams fell off a truck and struck him at an East County metal-fabrication yard.

Gregorio Segundo, 29, was helping load the I-beams shortly before 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 3 at West Coast Iron on Jamacha Road when he was fatally injured, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“His co-worker was utilizing a forklift to place the beams onto the trailer bed,” the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement. “The beam being placed hit the previous stacked beams, causing three of them to fall off of the trailer bed and to the ground.”

The falling I-beams struck Segundo and he was knocked to the ground, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Segundo had no pulse when paramedics and deputies arrived, but paramedics were able to restore a pulse before taking him to the emergency room at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Doctors there were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead in the hospital’s trauma bay.

The cause of death was listed as blunt trauma.

The state Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, will investigate the fatality, a process that can take up to six months, to determine if any workplace violations contributed to the accident, agency spokeswoman Jeanne-Mairie Duval said.