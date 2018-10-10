Masked thief holds employee at gunpoint in Verizon store robbery

SAN DIEGO — A masked thief used a handgun to rob a Bay Park cellphone store Wednesday afternoon.

The robber confronted an employee at the Verizon shop in the 2900 block of Clairemont Drive shortly before 11:30 a.m. and ordered him to open a safe in the business, according to San Diego police.

After the worker complied, the robber stole his mobile phone and wallet, Officer Sarah Foster said. The thief then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones.

The robber remained at large Wednesday afternoon, Foster said.