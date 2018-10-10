Man who shot pellet gun at Navy SEALs pleads guilty

SAN DIEGO — A man who fired a pellet gun at Navy SEAL instructors and trainees conducting a nighttime training exercise near Liberty Station pleaded guilty Wednesday to making an attempted threat on a witness and brandishing a replica firearm.

Scott Douglass Weaver, 48, faces a year in local prison when he is sentenced Nov. 1.

Dispatchers received a report of a man shooting at Navy officers shortly before 10:45 p.m. on July 23 in the 2500 block of Laning Road and Weaver was arrested. No military personnel were injured, according to the Navy.

Police did not say whether Weaver had a motive for firing at the SEALs or if he was even aware of who he was shooting at.

In light of the shooting, the Naval Special Warfare Command said it would evaluate its training procedures. Prospective SEALs are known to train in Coronado, the Silver Strand and areas in San Diego Bay.