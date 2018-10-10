Crews battle South Bay house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in Chula Vista late Wednesday afternoon.

Flames broke out at the home on Oaklawn Avenue near H Street around 4 p.m.

Officials believe the blaze started in the front room of the home but have not yet determined a cause.

Two residents live at the house, but neither were home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross will assist with finding a place for them to stay.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.