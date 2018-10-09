Woman’s death was ‘direct result of brutal turf war by rival gangs,’ prosecutors say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- A trial began Tuesday for a man accused of killing a churchgoer in a rival gang shooting last March.

Dionicio Crespin Torrez Jr. was arrested after Catherine Kennedy, a female passer-by was killed driving home from church March 7, 2017.

Kennedy, 55, was fatally shot as she drove home from St. Timothy’s church in Escondido

Police arrested then 24-year-old Torrez and a 16-year-old boy in connection to Kennedy's death.

Torrez is one of the suspects that disputed with a rival gang spray painting graffiti on an apartment building. One of the suspects allegedly opened fire in the 1900 block of East Grand Avenue in Escondido shortly after 9 p.m. March 7, 2017 according to police.

"Rather than talking with them or even fighting them, they decided to pull a gun out and started shooting at them as they were running away," said Escondido Police Chief Craig Carter about the incident.

The prosecution argued the shooting was sparked by gaining "territory, respect and dominance."

Torrez faces numerous charges including murder and attempted murder.