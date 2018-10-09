Two multi-vehicle crashes cause major backup on I-805

SAN DIEGO — A pair of multi-vehicle crashes Tuesday on Interstate 805 snarled morning traffic all the way to Chula Vista and sent at least one motorist to the hospital.

The first crash involving four-vehicles happened shortly before 5:50 a.m. on northbound Interstate 805 near Market Street in the Lincoln Park area, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The driver of a Ford minivan was transported to a hospital, Doerr said. The extent of the driver’s injuries was not immediately available.

The second crash involving a motorcycle happened shortly before 6:20 a.m. on northbound I-805 south of state Route 54 in Chula Vista, Doerr said.

A witness told dispatchers a white van crossed into the HOV lane, cutting off the motorcyclist, and the motorcycle collided with the white van, according to a CHP incident log.

An ambulance responded to the scene, but Doerr could not say if anyone was transported to a hospital following the crash.

As of 6:45 a.m., traffic was congested on northbound I-805 all the way to Telegraph Canyon Road, Doerr said.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances of the crashes.