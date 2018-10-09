Target to hire 1,200 workers in San Diego for holiday season

SAN DIEGO – Target will be hiring more than 1,200 workers at the nearly two dozen stores in San Diego County for the holiday season.

The company announced Tuesday a statewide hiring event scheduled for October 12 – 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They plan to add 28,000 seasonal team members across California.

“Target is hosting more than 1,800 simultaneous, in-store hiring events to ensure stores are fully staffed to provide guests with a fun and easy holiday shopping experience,” said Kaitlyn Dkystra of Target Communications.

All seasonal team members hired will begin at $12 an hour. The company also plans to invest more than $2 million to reward team members working during the busy holiday season as a part of its work.win.give appreciation program.

The workers will fill roles across stores, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

Candidates should apply online in advance of the weekend hiring event.