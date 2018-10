SAN DIEGO – Police are searching for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Linda Vista Tuesday.

Officers are searching by ground and aboard a patrol helicopter for a 3-year-old boy reported missing inn the 2500 block of Ulric Street, near Fulton Street in Linda Vista, according to San Diego police.

The child is believed to be wearing blue pajamas with a “Cookie Monster” pattern on them, an SDPD spokesman said.