Mother arrested after reporting 3-year-old son as missing

SAN DIEGO – A mother who reported her 3-year-old son as missing earlier Tuesday was arrested on suspicion of filing a false police report.

At 10 a.m., Maria Flores reported her son, Kevin Serrano, had gone missing. Police went to the home in the 2500 block of Ulric Street to start their investigation. During the hours-long search, the boy’s babysitter called police to tell them they had Kevin. Police found the boy safe in the 7500 block of Mesa College Drive.

Investigators said Flores had provided police with false information about her son’s whereabouts. She was arrested on suspicion of filing a false police report and booked into jail.

