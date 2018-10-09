Local Republicans host last rally before mid-term elections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The Republican Party of San Diego held an event Monday night to celebrate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and rally one last time before mid-term elections.

The Republican Party of San Diego chairman Tony Krvaric reported a record-breaking crowd of more than 900 area Republicans at the Town and Country Hotel in Mission Valley.

The large crowd cheered and chanted in response to the news of the newly sworn-in Kavanaugh.

FOX 5 Election Coverage

It was a stark contrast to the protests in La Jolla and downtown San Diego that took place Sunday.

The Democratic Party did not hold an official event, but sent FOX 5 this statement:

"Only Republicans would think one admitted sexual predator nominating another accused sexual predator is cause for a celebration. Their partying says everything about the depths to which the once respected Republican party has sunk. Women may not have a voice with this new justice on the Supreme Court but they have one at the polls. Vote. Your daughters, your granddaughters, your mothers, your sisters, your girlfriends, your cousins, your aunts, your grandmothers, your friends, your coworkers, none of them deserve this. VOTE."

Monday’s Republican rally also had a larger purpose, being the last before the upcoming election.

"All the candidates are here, all the volunteers are here. People want to know how they can make a difference. We are going through exactly what each and every person can do and we’re going to give them that opportunity," said Krvaric.

People attending said the current political climate encouraged them to check out the rally and be more active come Election Day.

"I think it will help bring out the Democrats that don’t like it. It’ll help energize the Republicans," said Steve Weir.

"We are getting a lot of people talking about what’s going on. So good or bad, at least we’re talking about it now instead of everybody being complacent," said Jacob Ioannides.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.