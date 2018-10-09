Incomplete cross-border tunnel discovered near Jacumba

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACUMBA, Calif. -- Authorities discovered an incomplete tunnel that spanned the U.S.-Mexico border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Mexican authorities first discovered the tunnel on Sept. 19 while conducting an operation at a residence in Jacume, Baja California, Mexico, approximately 221 feet south of the border. The next day, the Attorney General of Mexico was issued a search warrant and authorized the U.S. Border Patrol to map the tunnel to disocver if it had an exit point in the U.S.

On Thursday, Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and border patrol agents found the tunnel entry point had a shaft that was approximately 31 feet deep and 627 feet long, with 336 feet inside the United States. On average, the size of the tunnel on the U.S. side was three feet high and two-and-a-half feet wide. Agents found an exit shaft that went approximately 15 feet up but did not break the surface and did not have an exit point.

The tunnel had a rail system that ran the entire length of the tunnel, a solar panel system to run the electrical, lighting and ventilation systems and two systems to pump out water.