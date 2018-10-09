Chick-fil-A Family Night raises money for Teddy Bear Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - San Diego County law enforcement will partner with local Chick-fil-A restaurants Tuesday to raise money for the 29th annual San Diego Regional Law Enforcement Teddy Bear Drive.

The annual Local Hero Family Night fundraiser benefits patients at Rady Children's Hospital. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the 14 Chick-fil-A restaurants in San Diego County will donate 15 percent of their sales to the Teddy Bear Drive, which buys new stuffed animals for Rady Children's patients.

"We are proud to support Rady Children's Hospital and San Diego Regional Law Enforcement's annual Teddy Bear Drive for the fifth year in a row with this fundraiser," said Matt Hughes, a restaurant operator at a San Diego Chick-fil-A. "One of our goals at Chick-fil-A is to promote community connections and enrich the lives of everyone we come in contact with. We hope the teddy bears purchased with proceeds from our Local Hero Family Night will give comfort to children who need it."

Local law enforcement officers and first responder vehicles will visit Chick-fil-A locations around the county during the event. Certain locations will also feature displays about best practices to prevent crime.

The Teddy Bear Drive donates more than 40,000 stuffed animals to Rady Children's each year, according to the hospital. The San Diego County District Attorney's Office and the Oceanside Police Department organized this year's Teddy Bear Drive and will donate the stuffed animals to Rady Children's on Dec. 4.

Locations participating:

Carmel Mountain - 11670 Carmel Mountain Rd

Del Sur - 17115 Camino Del Sur

Eastlake Terraces - 2089 Olympic Pkwy

Encinitas - 194 N El Camino Real

Escondido - 1290 Auto Park Way

Grossmont - 8200 Parkway Dr

Mira Mesa - 10750 Camino Ruiz

Quarry Creek - 3475 Marron Rd

San Marcos - 587 Grand Ave

Santee - 9418 Mission Gorge Rd

Sports Arena - 3570 Sports Avena Blvd