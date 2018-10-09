Armed gunman robs Adult Depot

SAN DIEGO — A masked, handgun-wielding thief robbed a 24-hour Midway-area sex shop Tuesday, authorities reported.

The robber confronted a clerk at Adult Depot, 3478 Kurtz St., and demanded cash about 5:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

After the employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the bandit left the business and fled in an unknown direction.

The thief remained at large in the early afternoon, Officer Sarah Foster said. No detailed suspect description was available.