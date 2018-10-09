× 2 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. — Two people were hospitalized Tuesday following a multi- vehicle crash at a Ramona intersection.

The collision was reported shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Road and Wildcat Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Cal Fire cautioned people to avoid the area due to a a road closure.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a major trauma traffic collision on San Vicente Rd east of Wildcat Cnyn Rd in Ramona. San Vicente Rd is closed in the area.#VicenteIC pic.twitter.com/ZpZO3BDvFg — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 9, 2018

Two patients were transported to a hospital, one with major injuries and one with moderate injuries, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said.

A third patient suffered minor injuries, but was not transported to a hospital, Sanchez said.