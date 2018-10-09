2 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash in Ramona
RAMONA, Calif. — Two people were hospitalized Tuesday following a multi- vehicle crash at a Ramona intersection.
The collision was reported shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Road and Wildcat Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Cal Fire cautioned people to avoid the area due to a a road closure.
Two patients were transported to a hospital, one with major injuries and one with moderate injuries, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said.
A third patient suffered minor injuries, but was not transported to a hospital, Sanchez said.
32.997944 -116.844527