Suspicious packages found at elementary school

PEVELY, Mo. — A suspicious package found near Pevely Elementary school caused officials to evacuate students Monday morning.

Authorities said the package was found in a dumpster at Pevely Park around 9:30 a.m. The park is located adjacent to Pevely Elementary School.

News 4’s Russell Kinsaul reports that a woman walking through the park saw three boxes that were gift wrapped. On the boxes were the words “boo” and “bang,” which prompted her to call police.

As a precaution, students were transported from Pevely Elementary to Herculaneum High School. In addition, students at Senn-Thomas Middle School will be dismissed at noon and students at Pevely Elementary will be dismissed at 1 p.m., according to the school district.

The district is asking parents who normally pick up their students to pick them up at the high school’s football field parking area.

According to the school district, police gave the “all clear” before noon but the early release schedule will still be followed. The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson responded to the scene and confirmed there were no bombs in the area.