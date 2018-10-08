Suspected DUI driver arrested after I-5 crash in La Jolla

LA JOLLA, Calif. — A suspected drunken driver was arrested Monday after a crash on Interstate 5 in the La Jolla area sent at least one person to a hospital.

The crash involving a Hyundai sedan and a Honda minivan occurred shortly before 6:15 a.m. on northbound I-5 near the Genesee Avenue offramp, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The Honda driver was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, and the Hyundai driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Doerr said.

The extent of the Honda driver’s injuries was not immediately clear. Neither driver’s name was immediately released.