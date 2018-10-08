Police search for gunman who fired 3 shots at trolley station

SAN DIEGO – Police were searching for gunman fired at least three shots at a man who was sitting at a trolley station in Lincoln Park.

It happened at about 12:55 a.m. Monday at the 47th Street Trolley Station east of Interstate 805, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 32-year-old man was sitting on the trolley station platform when he noticed a laser dot on him and saw sparks coming from the 400 block of 47th Street, Buttle said.

The man then ran from the platform to the 200 block of 47th Street, where a homeowner called police to report the man was in her yard, Buttle said.

The man was uninjured. Officers located three shell casings in the 400 block of 47th street, Buttle said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call SDPD at 619-531-2000 or San Diego County Crime Stopper’s anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.