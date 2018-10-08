Police: Bandits riding bicycles rob Cricket Wireless

SAN DIEGO — Two men riding bicycles broke into a store on an Otay Mesa street early Monday morning and fled with an unknown amount of goods, police said.

It happened shortly after 1:20 a.m. at a Cricket Wireless store in the 2300 block of Roll Drive, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The suspects threw a rock through the front glass window of the store, ran inside and took several display phones worth an unknown amount of money before fleeing on their bicycles, Buttle said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s southern division were investigating the burglary.