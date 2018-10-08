Patron stabbed while sitting at bar for ‘unknown reasons’

SAN DIEGO — Police Monday were searching for a man suspected of stabbing a 39-year-old man in the abdomen in the Barrio Logan area.

It happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of National Avenue, located near Chicano Park, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The suspect walked up to the 39-year-old man, who was sitting at the bar, and stabbed him in the abdomen for unknown reasons before fleeing the area, Buttle said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man believed to be in his 30s, who was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s gang unit were investigating the incident.