× Ozzy Osbourne postpones Chula Vista concert after hand surgery

SAN DIEGO — If you’ve got tickets to see Ozzy Osbourne at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre Tuesday, you’ll need to adjust your schedule.

The former Black Sabbath frontman announced Monday his hospitalization for an infection in his hand has forced him to postpone more shows, including Tuesday’s gig in Chula Vista.

Osbourne was hospitalized over the weekend and originally only canceled his Saturday concert at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. On Monday, however, Osbourne posted an update on Twitter, saying he expects to be discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday and would have to reschedule more shows.

His Mattress Firm Amphitheatre show is now set for Oct. 18.

Osbourne’s appearance at the Hollywood Bowl, originally set for Thursday, is now scheduled for Oct. 15. His first post-hospitalization performance will be Saturday in Las Vegas.

The concerts are part of Osbourne’s “No More Tours 2” farewell world tour. Osbourne’s rescheduled concerts mark the end of the North American leg of the tour, which is scheduled to conclude in March 2019 in New Zealand.

“I’ve been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers,” Osbourne said in February when announcing the tour dates. “I’m looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades.”