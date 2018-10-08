New Kids On The Block ‘Mixtape’ tour includes Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson

Musicians Danny Wood, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block perform on stage during the iHeart80s Party 2017 at SAP Center on January 28, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Getty)

SAN DIEGO – Pop-music fans pining to re-live the 1980s can stop pining. The now middle-aged boy band New Kids On The Block will hit the road in 2019 with fellow ‘80s veterans Salt-N-PepaTiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature, San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Together, they will embark on “The Mixtape Tour,” whose technologically archaic title may baffle anyone born in this century. The three-month tour will visit 53 North American cities, beginning with a May 2 show at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati and concluding with a July 14 show at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood, Fla.

The tour will include at least six California dates, starting with a May 23 stop at San Diego State University’s Viejas Arena. It will be followed by a May 24 show at Anaheim’s Honda Center, a May 26 show at the Hollywood Bowl, a May 28 show at Bakersfield’s Rabobank Arena, a May 29 show at San Jose’’s SAP Arena and a May 30 show at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.

