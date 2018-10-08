× New Kids On The Block ‘Mixtape’ tour includes Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson

SAN DIEGO – Pop-music fans pining to re-live the 1980s can stop pining. The now middle-aged boy band New Kids On The Block will hit the road in 2019 with fellow ‘80s veterans Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature, San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Together, they will embark on “The Mixtape Tour,” whose technologically archaic title may baffle anyone born in this century. The three-month tour will visit 53 North American cities, beginning with a May 2 show at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati and concluding with a July 14 show at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood, Fla.

The tour will include at least six California dates, starting with a May 23 stop at San Diego State University’s Viejas Arena. It will be followed by a May 24 show at Anaheim’s Honda Center, a May 26 show at the Hollywood Bowl, a May 28 show at Bakersfield’s Rabobank Arena, a May 29 show at San Jose’’s SAP Arena and a May 30 show at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.

