New Fox hires Hope Hicks as head of communications

LOS ANGELES – The former White House Communications Director is headed to New Fox, the company that emerged when Twentieth-Century Fox left behind several of its assets to merge with Disney.

Hicks, 29, will join New Fox – which includes Fox, Fox News, Fox Business & FS1 – as EVP and Chief Communications Officer, according to a press release.

She will report to Fox’s chief legal and policy officer Viet Dinh, and will be based in Los Angeles, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The Republican was made communications director for the Trump administration in September 2017, but announced her resignation in February after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee that she’d made “white lies” on behalf of Trump.

She officially resigned in March.

New Fox is expected to emerge once Disney completes its Twentieth-Century Fox takeover. The merger was approved in July, and Disney will gain Fox’s film and TV studio assets, plus cable networks like FX and National Geographic in the $71 billion deal.