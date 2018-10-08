× Motorcyclist seriously injured in La Mesa crash

LA MESA, Calif. — A 24-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured Monday in a collision at a La Mesa intersection.

The man’s 2017 Yamaha crashed into a 2006 Toyota sedan at Normal and Olive avenues about 4:15 p.m., according to police.

Officers arrived in the area to find the rider lying in the street, Lt. Brian Stoney said. Medics took him to a hospital for treatment of significant trauma.

No other injuries were reported.

According to witnesses, the southbound motorcyclist was possibly speeding when he ran a stop sign just as the 68-year-old woman driving the Toyota was pulling into the intersection, heading east, Stoney said.

The accident left the intersection blocked into the late afternoon.