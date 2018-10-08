Man wounded in drive-by shooting

SAN DIEGO — A drive-by shooting left a pedestrian wounded Monday afternoon, authorities reported.

The 31-year-old man was walking with two companions in the 8600 block of Ashmore Avenue when a passenger inside a passing black car opened fire in their direction shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower right leg, Officer Sarah Foster said.