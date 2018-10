Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday night while crossing a street in San Ysidro.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. when the man was crossing Beyer Boulevard near Smyth Avenue, according to San Diego police.

The driver of the white Mustang stayed at the scene.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the collision, police said.

The intersection was closed for an investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.