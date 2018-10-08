Man arrested after fleeing crash, barricading himself inside apartment

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A 45-year-old man who allegedly fled the scene of a crash was taken into custody Monday nearly four hours after a SWAT team responded to a residence in Spring Valley, authorities said.

The man fled the scene of a crash that happened shortly before 6:45 p.m. Sunday near state Route 94 and Via Mercado, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

Shortly before 9:45 p.m., CHP officers tracked down the man’s vehicle at an apartment complex in the 10800 block of Jamacha Boulevard, Doerr said. When an officer attempted to contact the man, he flashed a gun at the officer, Doerr said.

A SWAT team was called to the location around 10:15 p.m., San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Amber Baggs said.

Over the next three hours, officer made several attempts to get the man to exit the apartment, but he continued to ignore the orders, local media reported.

Shortly after 1:40 a.m., the 45-year-old man, whose name was not immediately available, was taken into custody without incident, Baggs said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges the man might face.