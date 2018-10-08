Ex-Chargers player and SoCal native dies at 31

LOS ANGELES — Southern California native and former San Diego Chargers player Kevin Ellison died Thursday, sources say.

Ellison, born in Inglewood, Calif., played nine games for the Chargers.

His alma matar at the University of Southern California confirmed the news on social media. “#FightonForever” the Trojans Athletic Department wrote in a tweet.

#FightOnForever, Kevin Ellison. The former USC captain and 3-time Rose Bowl winner died this week. He was 31. pic.twitter.com/fDGatdQuMH — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) October 6, 2018

His former USC teammate Brian Cushing said the news “hurts more than anything I could’ve ever imagined.”

Records with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office indicate Ellison died on a freeway.

Ellison had a history of mental health issues, Los Angeles Times reported.

His exact cause of death has not been released.

Ellison was 31-years-old.