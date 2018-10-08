Courts, post offices closed for Columbus Day

SAN DIEGO – Some San Diego businesses and services will be closed or inactive Monday in observance of Columbus Day.

All post offices, courts, federal offices and most banks will be closed all day and reopen on Tuesday. Schools in the San Diego Unified School District and the city’s libraries will remain open throughout the day.

San Diego City Hall will remain open and the City Council plans to meet at 2 p.m. The council’s agenda includes a discussion of adding an initiative to a future ballot to raise hotel taxes in the city and the adoption of the fiscal year 2020-24 Consolidated Plan, which allows the city to receive federal funding for housing development from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Columbus Day is one of 10 holidays observed by the federal government and celebrates Christopher Columbus’ 1492 arrival in North America. Certain cities and states have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day in light of Columbus’ often violent colonization of the Americas. The California state government will not observe Columbus Day in 2018.