Bride’s 5 brothers surprise her with tribute from father who passed away

MURRAY, Utah -- Every bride dreams of a father-daughter dance at their wedding, but for Kaley West, that dream was taken away when her father unexpectedly passed away in March 2015.

But on her wedding day, West's brothers stepped up in a big way with a special tribute to their father. The brothers surprised West by inserting audio of their father's voice from home recordings into the song "Fathers and Daughters" by Michael Bolton, FOX 13 reported.

After the opening chords of the song, West's father's voice is heard, saying "Hi Kaley. My name is Dave West and I'm Kaley's dad and I love her very much. Eighteen hundred times worth."

"The moment I heard my dad's voice that's when I lost it," West said. "I was so taken back and surprised I had no idea that was coming."

Tears streamed down West's face as each of her five brothers took turns dancing with her.

"For them to step up it just made it a million times more special to know that I have siblings that can show they love me, even though they can't replace him," West said. "(It) made me feel like a princess in that moment."

West's dance ended with her father's voice saying, "I just wanted to wish you guys good luck and, just know that, I love you very much and I'm going to miss you."

West is currently on her honeymoon in Italy and has been surprised by all of the comments, including one from Michael Bolton himself, who said he was "humbled and honored" that the brothers had chosen his song for the dance, and that the video brought him to tears.

West, herself, hopes that anyone who sees the video remembers they're never alone when they're going through hard times.

Watch the full video: