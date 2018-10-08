4 displaced in Chula Vista house fire

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Four adults were displaced Monday when a blaze broke out at a house in Chula Vista, officials said.

The fire was reported at about 7:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Caliente Loop just west of Southwestern College, a Chula Vista Fire Department dispatcher said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and knocked down the flames shortly before 7:45 a.m., a fire dispatcher said.

The fire burned a gaping hole in the home’s upper level, local media reported.

It was not clear if anyone was in the house when the fire broke out, but no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was dispatched to assist four adults who were displaced by the blaze, a fire dispatcher said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.