SAN DIEGO -- The Wounded Warriors cycled coast-to-coast for 30 days in a journey that started where the Twin Towers once stood in New York City and ended here in San Diego on Sunday.

The cross-country journey, called "Soldier Ride Across America" is an effort to raise awareness for veterans issues. The ride covered more than 3,000-miles, with each regional team riding around 1,000 miles.

The journey is broken down between three teams representing the East Coast, Central Region and West Coast.