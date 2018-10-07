Victim is the one who runs in bizarre hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — A wrong-way driver was injured when his sedan struck a pickup truck head-on in the Shelltown area early Sunday morning, but it was the pickup driver who ran away, police said.

The crash was at 2:43 a.m. Sunday on South 43rd Street near Delta Street, just north of National City, according to information from San Diego police.

A 21-year-old man was driving a Saturn sedan north in the southbound lanes of 43rd Street and hit a Ford F-150 traveling the correct direction, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said. The F-150 driver left the area shortly after the crash, Foster said. Foster said she wasn’t sure if the pickup driver walked away or was picked up in a veicle.

The Saturn driver had broken ribs and a broken arm.

Traffic detectives were investigating.