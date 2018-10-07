‘This won’t be subtle’: SpaceX West Coast launch will create sonic boom

LOMPOC, Calif. — SpaceX is launching a satellite to space Sunday — and it’s going to be noisy, Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County warns.

In the launch, scheduled for shortly after 7:20 p.m., a Falcon 9 rocket will carry the satellite SAOCOM 1A to space.

Falcon 9 and SAOCOM 1A are vertical on SpaceX's launch pad at Vandenberg AFB. Following today’s launch at 7:21 p.m. PDT, SpaceX will attempt to land Falcon 9's first stage on Landing Zone 4. Webcast starts ~15 minutes before liftoff → https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/vkE1lkXrEb — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 7, 2018

Then a secondary challenge: SpaceX will try to land the first stage of their rocket back at a landing zone. It will mark the first time the innovative company has attempted a ground landing at Vandenberg.

“Local residents may see the first stage of the Falcon 9 returning to Vandenberg AFB, including multiple engine burns associated with the landing,” an advisory from the base explained.

“During the landing attempt residents from Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties may hear one or more sonic booms. A sonic boom is the sound associated with the shock waves from an aircraft or vehicle traveling faster than the speed of sound. Sonic booms generate a sound similar to an explosion or a clap of thunder.”

Elon Musk put it a little more bluntly: “This won’t be subtle,” he wrote on Twitter.

