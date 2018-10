SAN DIEGO — A power outage affected several Mid-City neighborhoods Sunday afternoon.

The outage was reported around 2 p.m. and affected homes and businesses in University Heights, North Park and Normal Heights.

About 1,100 customers were without power as of 3 p.m. The issue was caused by an object contacting power lines, SDG&E said.

Around 3:30 p.m., power was restored.

You can always track power outages live on SDG&E’s map.