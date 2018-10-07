Pedestrian suffers gunshot wound after fighting driver who nearly struck him

SAN DIEGO — A 57-year-old man suffered a gunshot to his right forearm while fighting a motorist who almost struck him Sunday morning in the Del Cerro community of San Diego, a police sergeant said.

The victim told police he was walking southbound across the street in the 5200 block of Adobe Falls Road when he was almost struck about 1 a.m. by a white, four-door sedan, said San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.

“He exchanged words with the driver of the vehicle. The vehicle stopped and a Pacific Islander male exited the driver’s seat,” Tansey said. “The two became involved in a fight, and the victim was knocked unconscious.”

The 57-year-old man regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital by an unknown citizen.

He realized that he had been shot in the forearm while at an area hospital and was transferred to the hospital’s trauma unit, where he was treated for his injuries, he said.

The suspect in connection with the shooting was described as a 6-foot, 2-inch tall Pacific Islander weighing 220 pounds with long hair.