Man struck while attempting to save dog from traffic

SAN DIEGO — A 34-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries when he ran into the street and was struck by a Toyota Prius while chasing his dog Sunday morning in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego.

The man ran into the street in the 4100 block of Ingraham Street and was struck by the Toyota going northbound a little before 2 a.m., said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

“The Prius hit the pedestrian, causing him to roll over the car. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with multiple facial injuries,” Heims said. The injuries were non-life threatening. The Prius remained at the scene.