‘It’s a bogus’: Facebook users warned about hoax messages

SAN FRANCISCO– Facebook users were warned about a hoax disguised in a series of Facebook messages, officials announced.

“You can stop forwarding that latest warning from your Facebook friends about being hacked. You weren’t. It’s bogus. And you’re just making it worse,” the Plaquemines Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said in a Facebook post.

The messages begin with “Hi….I actually got another friend request from you yesterday…which I ignored so you may want to check your account…”

Then then prompts users to “hold your finger on the message until the forward button appears…then hit forward….”

Officials warn that users doing so are the reason why the hoax is spreading so quickly.

If you receive these messages, officials encourage users to simply ignore them.