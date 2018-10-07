Crews tackle apartment fire in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters quickly tackled a fire at a South Bay apartment building Sunday.

A fire was reported shortly after 10:45 a.m. at Oro Vista Villas, off Oro Vista Road and Tocayo Avenue — just west of the Interstate 5 and state Route 905 interchange.

Responding crews found the exterior of the first floor ablaze, and were able to put it out within 12 minutes, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

The fire did not spread to the inside of the building, and no one was injured or displaced, Munoz said.

San Diego Gas and Electric workers were heading to the scene to evaluate damage to utilities, she said.