Early-morning fire damages Oceanside parking facility

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside firefighters battled heavy flames and smoke as they worked to put out a fire at a produce packing house early Sunday.

Dispatchers received several reports of a fire in the 300 block of Via Del Monte after 1:30 a.m.

Fire crews were at the scene within five minutes of the first report, but they quickly ran into a problem — they couldn’t find a nearby water supply, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Greg DeAvila said.

Additional firefighters arriving at the blaze were eventually able to find a working fire hydrant, and had to lay a 600-foot supply line to get water to the fire, DeAvila said.

Once inside the building, crews faced intense flames, smoke and heat. Two crews cut holes in the roof to create ventilation for firefighters trying to control the flames and search the building for any possible occupants.

The fire was stopped from spreading to nearby buildings and was brought under control within about 25 minutes of the first units’ arrival at the scene, DeAvila said. No victims were found inside the building.

The blaze caused extensive damage to office space and a large commercial storage area, though there was no immediate damage estimate, according to DeAvila.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.