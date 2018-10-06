Pedestrian killed in Jamul; alleged driver arrested

JAMUL, Calif. — A woman was killed in Jamul late Friday by a hit-and-run driver who officers were ultimately able to track down and arrest, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday.

Around 7:20 p.m. Friday, a 65-year-old woman was crossing Route 94 near Rancho Miguel Road when she was struck by a white Toyota Corolla heading west on the highway, CHP officers said.

The Corolla driver at first pulled over and got out of the car, then hopped back in and fled the area, continuing west on Route 94, officials said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, according to the CHP.

Neither the driver nor the victim were publicly named.

Investigators were looking for possible witnesses, and asked anyone who saw the crash to call the California Highway Patrol El Cajon office at (619) 401-2000.