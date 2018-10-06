Power returns after outage affects thousands across Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Nearly 5,000 customers were left in the dark in the South Bay Saturday evening until power was restored shortly before 10 p.m.

The outage was reported around 7:30 p.m. and initially left about 2,000 homes and businesses in the dark on Chula Vista’s south, west and east sides as well as Castle Park and Otay.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., the utility’s website updated to show 4,763 customers were without power.

San Diego Gas and Electric restored power around 9:50 p.m., according to their website. The cause of the outage was still under investigation.

You can always track conditions with SDG&E’s live outage map.