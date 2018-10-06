Gas prices reach highest amount in over 3 years

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose seven-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.827, its highest amount in more than three years.

The average price has risen 17 consecutive days, increasing 19 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 9.8 cents more than one week ago, 19.6 cents higher than one month ago and 76 cents greater than one year ago. It has risen 70.5 cents since the start of the year.

The run of rising prices is the result of two Southern California refineries experiencing unplanned shutdowns, causing supply concerns, and an approximately 8 percent increase in the price of oil over the past month “over supply concerns resulting from the Iran sanctions and continuing falling production levels in Venezuela,” Marie Montgomery of the Automobile Club of Southern California told City News Service.