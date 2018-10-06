Everything kids can do for free across the county this month

SAN DIEGO — It’s “Kids Free San Diego” month across the county and families have an opportunity to cash in on deals at restaurants, attractions, hotels and much more.

We’ve selected some highlights below, and you can view the full list of options on San Diego’s tourism site.

Save Big and Play Big with Kids Free San Diego! Deals at 100+ hotels, restaurants, attractions and more all October: https://t.co/kSlHK7ZSNI #VisitSD pic.twitter.com/FBCjpktWBj — San Diego (@visitsandiego) September 30, 2018

San Diego Zoo and Safari Park

Kids can get in free seven days a week with an accompanying adult, 10 children per adult maximum. The kids just need to be 11 and older. Details and promo code here.

LEGOLand California

Kids get one free hopper ticket with the purchase of a full-price adult hopper ticket., with the choice of Sea Life Aquarium or the LEGOLand Water Park. Details and promo code here.

SeaWorld San Diego

Kids aged 3 through 9 can get a single-day admission to Sea World for free with the purchase of a single-day adult admission ticket. Details here.

Hotels

Local hotels are offering free foods and gifts for kids, including Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Hilton Garden Inn downtown and Hotel Z. View all the hotel deals here.

Restaurants

Eateries including John’s Incredible Pizza, Rockin Baja Lobster, Carnitas’ Snack Shack, Casa Guadalajara and more are offering kids free meals (usally with the purchase of a meal for adults). View all the restaurant deals here.

Get out there and enjoy free deals for the kids! Nothing catch your eye? There’s many more options listed on the website.